Ehrlich earns KCAC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field weekly honor

3/26/2024 | Women's Outdoor Track Madisyn Ehrlich of Kansas Wesleyan University has earned the KCAC Women's Outdoor Track and Field Track Athlete of the Week honor the conference office announced Tuesday. Student-athletes in the KCAC Player of the Week program are selected for their performances from March 18-24 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank Ehrlich won the 800 meter run at the Bethel College Invitational and ran the top time in the KCAC. She also was a part of the second-place 4×400 relay team. Meet Date Track Event Total # Athletes Mark/Time Individual Finish Standard Link to Result Bethel College Invitational 03/23/2024 800 Meter Run 26 2:18.36 1 N/A https://www.tfrrs.org/results/83931/f/Bethel_Invitational#5128892 Bethel College Invitational 03/23/2024 4×400 Relay 5 4:17.16 2 N/A https://www.tfrrs.org/results/83931/f/Bethel_Invitational#5128892