Egg-Citing Family Fun

Salina provided kids of all ages plenty of Easter-themed fun and festivities over the weekend.

Both K-State Salina and Salina Parks and Recreation hosted large family-friendly events.

K-State Salina has held its annual community “Purple Egg Hunt” for at least the last 10 years. The event featured over 3,000 eggs.

Salina Parks and Recreation and the Salina Optimist Club partnered for their 23rd annual community-wide Easter egg hunt. The fun-filled event at the Earl J Bondy Fields of the Berkley Family Recreational Area included hunting colorful eggs, sweet treats, and festive surprises.

The Easter Bunny was present at both events, delivering smiles and laughter.

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