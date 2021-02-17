A Salina organization that has been opening its doors to keep those who have no place to go stay warm is stepping up its effort.

The Salina Salvation Army has started an effort to “Blanket Salina With Love.” The agency is asking for donations of new and gently used blankets, comforters, and mattress covers. The goal is to help the homeless stay warm.

The organization has been keeping its doors open as an emergency day shelter warming center during the bitter cold over the past week. Their doors are open to the homeless and all folks needing a place to be during the drastic temperatures. They can hang out in the dining hall, watch movies, or play basketball/walk in the gym.

They have been serving juice, coffee, and a hot breakfast. They will also provide a hot lunch and hot supper as well.