Education Foundation Provides “LIFT”

The Salina Education Foundation (SEF) is providing a “LIFT ” to some aspiring teachers.

Executive Director Kate Lindsay tells KSAL News, she loves to help teachers and students with the LIFT program. “As a former teacher, I love to help other teachers and I just think it’s a cool program” said Lindsay

The LIFT program provides up to $5,000 in loans, renewable annually for up to four years (in a five year degree program) to qualified high school graduates, college students, classroom paraprofessionals, and other Saline County residents who seek to become certified teachers. If hired, loan recipients are forgiven up to $5,000 of their loan repayment for each year they teach in USD 305 schools.

Support begins after the recipient’s successful completion of the individual’s freshman year. They will receive up to $5,000 for three years (four years in a five-year degree program). For more info go to https://salinaeducationfoundation.com/about-lift

Having just one year of experience as the Executive Director, Lindsay has assisted teachers and students in significant ways. She commented on how they helped Cottonwood Elementary complete a project with Salina Presbyterian Manor residents. The project consisted of Cottonwood 3rd graders interviewing the Manor residents about their life stories. The students presented the stories of the residents at a breakfast that was held at Cottonwood. She said the breakfast also highlighted the individuals who supported the non-profit with grants. “The grants that we received are good examples about what teachers and students can do with grant support” said Lindsay.

On October 1st, SEF will host a fundraising event at Gambino’s Pizza on 2000 S 9th St from 4-8pm.

Lindsay says they plan on conducting more events in the future.