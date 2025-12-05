Education Foundation LIFT Applications Accepted

The Salina Education Foundation is currently accepting applications for the Loan Initiative for Future Teachers (LIFT) Program.

According to the organization, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the LIFT Program, which encourages talented students to enter the teaching profession and teach in the Salina Public Schools (USD 305). Since its launch in 2006, the program has helped many future teachers reduce their student loan burden, enabling them to focus on what matters most: inspiring and educating the next generation.

The LIFT program provides up to $5,000 in loans per year for up to three years while the student works toward an initial teaching certificate. The Salina Education Foundation forgives up to $5,000 of that loan for each year the new teacher is employed by USD 305. The primary program provides up to $5,000 in loans, renewable annually for three years (up to four years in a five-year degree program), to qualified high school graduates, college students, classroom paraprofessionals, and others who seek to become certified teachers. If hired, the Salina Education Foundation forgives up to $5,000 of that loan for each year the new teacher is employed by USD 305.

As the program enters its third decade, SEF is grateful for donors’ commitment to ensuring educators have the support they need to thrive. “This year, we celebrate not only the longevity of this program, but the extraordinary teachers whose commitment strengthens our schools every day,” said Kate Lindsay, Executive Director. “Their dedication shapes futures, and this program helps ensure they can continue that work with fewer financial barriers. We thank our donors for their tremendous support of this vital program.”

For application materials and additional information, go to www.salinaeducationfoundation.com/lift-application. The application deadline is January 31 at 4:45 PM. Questions should be directed to Kate Lindsay, Salina Education Foundation executive director, at 309-4729 or [email protected].