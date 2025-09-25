Education Foundation Highlights LIFT Program at Fall Breakfast

The Salina Education Foundation recently held its annual Fall Breakfast to recognize donor support for various grant and scholarship programs.

The New Dawn Singers from Salina South High School provided entertainment. Guests heard uplifting remarks from Superintendent Hogan and past recipients of the LIFT program (Loan Initiative for Future Teachers).

According to the organization, the LIFT program was established in 2006 to inspire promising students to pursue careers in education and return to teach in Salina Public Schools. 26 current Salina public school teachers are LIFT alumni, with another 15 preparing to join the district in the coming years. The Salina Education Foundation is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the LIFT program and recognizing the many teachers who have benefited from their participation in the LIFT program. The LIFT program continues to grow thanks to the continued commitment of donors to this vital initiative.

Three LIFT recipients including Kaysie Chrisman, Lauren Cox, and Cameron Mun, shared how being a part of the LIFT program influenced their professional journeys and solidified their dedication to teaching in Salina.

In 2006, Kaysie Chrisman became the first LIFT recipient. A Salina native and Salina Public School graduate, she has spent the past 18 years teaching at South Middle School. The LIFT scholarship enabled her to complete her education and begin her teaching career in her hometown. Since then, she has positively impacted more than 1,800 students — a powerful testament to the long-term impact of SEF’s support.

Lauren Cox also grew up in Salina. She received the LIFT scholarship as a high school senior and, after earning her degree from Kansas State University, returned to teach in Salina. She is currently the Math Coach at Oakdale Elementary School. Cox shared how education foundation funding helped her purchase analog wristwatches for each of her third-grade students, supporting them in meeting state standards for telling time. She emphasized the organization’s generosity plants the seeds whose roots run deeper than we may ever realize, creating an immeasurable impact.

Cameron Munk, a kindergarten teacher at Schilling Elementary, has been with Salina Public Schools for five years. Inspired by her mother’s teaching career, Munk knew early on that education was her calling. The LIFT program helped turn that dream into reality. She has used education foundation grants in her classroom in innovative ways — from organizing color-themed spirit weeks to reinforce color recognition, to providing doodle boards that build fine motor skills, and purchasing social-emotional books to support her students’ transition into school for first-time students.

Salina Education Foundation Executive Director Kate Lindsay, thanked the donors and business sponsors. The three featured speakers showcased the success of the LIFT program for future teachers. These opportunities and experiences are made possible only because of the kind generosity of Salina Education Foundation donors.

The annual breakfast honors donors to the foundation and shares the work their donations make possible. The Salina Education Foundation’s grants and scholarships are funded through the generosity of donors from the community, including USD 305 teachers & staff, Business Partners, Charitable Foundations, and individuals committed to providing enhanced educational experiences for students.

Salina Education Foundation is governed by a volunteer board of trustees. Established in 1987, it endeavors to promote and support educational excellence by providing resources to enhance opportunities for the students and staff of Salina Public Schools.

_ _ _

Photo via Salina Education Foundation