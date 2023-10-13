Eclipse to Block Sun Saturday

Stargazers will get a chance to see a “ring of fire” eclipse this weekend. Technically it’s an “annular” eclipse.

The “ring of fire” name comes from the fact that the moon blocks all but the sun’s fiery outer edge. The best viewing on Saturday will be from the Central Oregon coast through Nevada, Utah, the four corners area, New Mexico and Texas.

Elsewhere, including in Central Kansas, people will see a partial eclipse, where the sun looks like a big cookie with a bite taken out of it.

In Central Kansas the eclipse will last for nearly 3 hours. At its peak, about 3/4 of the sun will be covered.

The celestial event will start at 10:21 in the morning. The eclipse will be at its peak 11:47. It will end at 1:19