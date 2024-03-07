Eck Stadium Outfield Deck Renamed “Kosich Korner”

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State athletics announced today a renaming of the new outfield deck at Eck Stadium to “Kosich Korner” following a generous financial commitment from Wichita State alum and former Shocker student-athlete Thomas Kosich.

The 60-foot-wide and 16-foot-deep deck located beyond the right field wall has quickly become a fan-favorite location, offering spectators a unique view of the action while still immersed in the atmosphere of Coleman Hill. The outfield deck was introduced this season along with a series of new policies and fan amenities at Eck Stadium. As part of the naming rights agreement, the deck will feature “Kosich Korner” signage in place for this weekend’s series against Long Beach State.

“Thomas Kosich has been a passionate and dedicated supporter of Shocker student-athletes and coaches for many years. In the last two years, his philanthropy was key to the creation of the Kosich Wall of Champions at Eck Stadium and the Kosich Hall of Champions inside Charles Koch Arena,” Director of Athletics Kevin Saal said. “This latest donation in support of ‘Kosich Korner’ at Eck Stadium not only amplifies his love and appreciation for Wichita State University, it exemplifies the philanthropic approach necessary, by providing foundational resources to support the development of young people and the systematic building of sports programs into championship-level programs. Beginning as a Shocker student-athlete, Thomas Kosich’s journey epitomizes ALL that is great about the development Shocker Athletics aspires to provide young people today. We are humbled and proud to call Thomas, and his incredibly supportive wife Lani, both personal friends and dear friends of Shocker Athletics.”

Kosich was a member of the men’s basketball team at Wichita State from 1983-1988, helping the Shockers to three NCAA tournaments and an appearance in the NIT. He now works as an Information Technology executive.

The Shockers play nine consecutive home games at Eck Stadium beginning Friday, giving fans a chance to enjoy “Kosich Korner” right away. There is no additional cost to watch the game from “Kosich Korner.” While lawn chairs may not be brought onto the deck (they are permitted on Coleman Hill), guests may stand on the deck on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans will also be able to track strikeouts (K’s) on the front railing of “Kosich Korner.”