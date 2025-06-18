Cattle Chat: Eating While in Pain

When seated at the dinner table, it is easy to detect who are the fast eaters in the group. But if those people are unwell, the desire to eat and the amount of food consumed can change.

While that is true for people, cattle also change their eating habits when they are uncomfortable, say the experts at Kansas State University’s Beef Cattle Institute.

Changes in eating habits when cattle are managing an injury was the topic of discussion on a recent Cattle Chat podcast. The experts spoke with guest doctoral graduate student and veterinarian Jordana Zimmermann, who is conducting a trial focused on how fast cattle eat when they are in pain.

“Our preliminary data showed that some animals with a leg injury ate more quickly when they were coping (with an injury). Once they were done coping, they reduced the velocity at which they ate,” Zimmermann said.

Zimmermann is comparing current data to an earlier trial in which the eating habits of newly castrated steers were studied. In that study, some of the steers were given pain management medicine to help them cope with the discomfort following the procedure.

“What is different about this study is that Dr. Zimmermann is measuring the rate at which the cattle ate over a period of time, and that may have a correlation to the total feed consumption,” K-State veterinarian Brad White said.

Just as people eat at different rates, even within the injured group, Zimmermann said the pace at which they ate ranged among the cattle.

“The speed at which they ate ranged from .7 ounces per minute to 63,” Zimmermann said.

Zimmermann hopes that once this research is validated, farmers can use this information to adapt their management to better support injured animals as they recover.

White agreed, adding: “When monitoring cattle health, it is good to have a plan, but it is also important to be able to easily modify your plan as needed.”

To hear the full discussion, listen to Cattle Chat on your preferred streaming platform.