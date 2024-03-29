Easter Egg Hunts Saturday

A couple of Easter egg hunt events are planned in Salina Saturday.

K-State Salina invites the area community to the Purple Egg Hunt on this Saturday, March 30th.

According to the school, the free, family-friendly event features more than 3,000 purple eggs filled with treats. Three hunts will be separated by age to ensure that each participant can collect as many eggs as possible. One egg in each age range contains a golden ticket for a special prize.

Ages 7-12 will begin at 9 a.m.

Ages 0-3 will start at 10 a.m.

Ages 4-6 will begin at 11 a.m.

Children will have the opportunity to take a photo with the K-State Salina Bunny.

The K-State Salina Purple Egg Hunt will be at the campus’s Student Life Center, 2320 Centennial Road, and the event will go on rain or shine.

The City of Salina invites everyone to come join Salina Parks and Recreation and the Salina Optimist Club for their 21st annual Community-Wide Easter Egg Hunt.

The event will be held Saturday on Field #1 of the Berkley Family Recreational Area.

Here is the full schedule of events:

Schedule

Ages 1-4 1:00PM

Ages 5-7 1:20PM

Ages 8-10 1:40AM

Each egg contains a candy prize or certificate.

The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance.

The first hunt will begin promptly at 1 pm so be there early.

