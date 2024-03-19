East Team Wins Inaugural KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals

Kansas- The East Team claimed the crown at the inaugural KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at Fugate Gymnasium on the campus of Newman University in Wichita, Kansas. In a tightly contested dual, the East prevailed by a final team dual score of 72-62, by winning five of the final six matches in the dual. The East had a 15-13 edge in individual match wins during the dual.

In addition to the competition on the mat, the wrestlers who competed in the KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals had the opportunity to interact and hear the stories of seven Shriners Children’s Patient Ambassadors who were in attendance to share the real reason behind the event. All net proceeds from the KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals will benefit Shriners Children’s Hospitals.

All Shrine Bowl of Kansas, Inc. events are produced and presented to benefit Shriners Children’s. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Children’s. Shriners Children’s is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.



Final Results of 2024 KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals

East defeated West 72-62

191B – Karla Martinez (West) over Kara Pope (East) Fall 1:49

101 – Sheena Kaye Gocela (West) over Ellie Ayres (East) SV-1 9-6

118 – Ezekiel Witt (East) over Chase Johnson (West) Fall 1:56

109 – Amara Ehsa (West) over Emma Hall (East) Fall 4:44

125 – Kaeden McCarty (West) over Mason Gibbons (East) Maj 15-2

116 – Keera Lacock (East) over Kinzie Rogers (West) Fall 1:32

133 – Carson Ochs (West) over Evan Coble (East) Maj 15-7

123 – Kendra Hurla (East) over Jill High (West) Fall 2:00

133B – Tucker Wark (West) over Cullen Wikle (East) TF 17-1

123B – Zoey Kessler (East) over Adrian Wynn (West) Fall 2:38

141 – Kohen Wright (East) over Gregery Martinez (West) TF 20-3

130 – Amanda Jaeger (West) over Gracie Oppeau (East) TF 18-2

149 – Harley Zimmerman (West) over Colin Menold (East) Fall 3:27

136 – Leighanna Patz (East) over Alexis Burton (West) Dec 10-5

149B – Wyatt Gardner (West) over Kasen Smith (East) Dec 8-1

136B – Laiken Clark (East) over Isabella Keesee (West) SV-1 12-9

143 – Hailee Crosland (East) over Jaycee Tyler (West) Fall 3:44

157 – Noah Bailey (East) over Rhett Briggs (West) Dec 10-6

143B – Kaydawn Haag (West) over Brooklyn Lima (East) Fall 0:35

165 – Zach Wessley (West) over Colin McAlister (East) TF 15-0

155 – Hailey Horton (East) over Myah Mattheyer (West) Fall 3:29

174 – Jayden Ford (West) over Griffin Bohanan (East) Dec 15-8

155B – Haley Flores (East) over Dylann Hoffman (West) Fall 4:28

197 – Caleb Sharp (East) over Micah Cauthers (West) Fall 4:17

170 – Taylor Plumley (East) over Karla Martinez (West) Maj 11-3

197B – S`ron Hill (East) over Ronan Wunsch (West) Dec 6-3

191 – Morgan Miller (East) over Aubrey Hunt (West) Dec 8-1

285 – Sebastian Lopez (West) over Kainen White (East) Fall 4:27

Photos Courtesy of Dan Alcala, Midian Shrine Temple

shrine duals-1: 2024 KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals

shrine duals-2: Amanda Jaeger, Colby (West/Green) vs Gracie Oppeau, Spring Hill (East/Red)

shrine duals-3: Jayden Ford, Maize (West/Green) vs Griffin Bohanan, Junction City (East/Red)