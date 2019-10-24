Earthquake Shakes South Central Kansas

An earthquake shakes residents in South Central Kansas Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a small earthquake shook the Hutchinson area. According to the agency a magnitude 3.1 earthquake was centered about 2 miles west /northwest of South Hutchinson in Reno County.

The earthquake happened at 4:39 PM

The earthquake was felt throughout Central Kansas. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.