Earthquake Shakes Salina Area

Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey says a small earthquake shook the Salina area early this morning.

According to the agency, preliminary data indicates a magnitude 3.1 earthquake was centered about 5.5 miles west of Solomon in Saline County, in the area of Whitmore and Stimmel Roads.

The earthquake happened at 4:30 AM.

The earthquake was felt throughout Central Kansas. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.