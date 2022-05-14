Earth, Wind & Fire Rolling Into Salina

They will roll into Salina bright and early Sunday morning, 6 busses and 4 tractor trailer trucks, to begin setting up the biggest show ever at the Stiefel Theatre. The “mighty elements”, the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire will perform Sunday night.

Stiefel Theatre Executive Director Jane Gates tells KSAL News, with the sheer number of band and crew, some 70 in number, and the amount of equipment they are bringing, this will be the biggest show ever at her venue.

Gates says though there are some challenges, including among other things providing about two-dozen vegan meals, she is thrilled to be able to accommodate everyone.

Earth, Wind & Fire has scored eight number one hits, have sold over 100 million albums worldwide and released 23 albums. Eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They’ve won an impressive nine Grammy Awards including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music.

Earth, Wind & Fire will play at the Stiefel Sunday night at 8:00. Gates says tickets are still available.

Photo by Tanner Colvin