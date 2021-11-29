Earth, Wind & Fire Coming to Salina

The “mighty elements” are coming to Salina. The legendary Earth, Wind & Fire are coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

Let’s groove! 2020 marked a year-long celebration of Earth Wind & Fire’s 50th anniversary in entertainment – one that has taken them all around the globe playing sold out concerts. In 2019, their contributions to arts and culture were acknowledged in Washington DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery also awarded Earth, Wind & Fire with its Portrait of a Nation Prize.

Earth, Wind & Fire has scored eight number one hits, have sold over 100 million albums worldwide and released 23 albums. Eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They’ve won an impressive nine Grammy Awards including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music.

Earth, Wind & Fire will play at the Stiefel on Sunday, May 15th. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday at noon in person at the Stiefel or by phone at 785-827-1998 or online through the official Stiefel Theatre website at:

www.stiefeltheatre.org.