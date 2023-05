A man from Lincoln, Kansas may have fallen asleep at the wheel as he drove southbound on Interstate-135 early Monday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Kyle Brenneman was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for injuries sustained in a crash that happened about 4:30am near milepost #95, after he lost control of a 2007 Buick Lucerne and entered the median.

Brenneman told deputies he believed he fell asleep and then crashed the vehicle.