Early Morning Pursuit Reaches Speeds of 130 MPH

Early Monday morning a Hay’s resident sped though Salina landing himself approximately 38 various traffic violation citations and some felony charges.

At 2:00 AM a white 2008 Dodge Charger was clocked going 54 mph as it turned onto 12th street from walnut where the speed limit is 30 mph.

The driver tuned west onto W South St. and an officer attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver continued onto Broadway going south going nearly 90 mph in a 40 mph zone. The drivers continued south on 9th st. where speeds were around 100 mph to Old Hwy 81. Speeds reached 120 mph in the 55 mph zone. The Charger pulled onto I-135 and continued back north towards Salina going approximately 131 mph.

Captain Paul Forester tells KSAL News a Salina Police officer deployed spike strips at I-135 and Waterwell which were effective. Another officer also set up spike strips at I-135 and Shilling which were once again successful. The drive exited I-135 onto Magnolia going east going approximately 60 mph with it’s tires deflating. Officers followed the Charger through the south end of Salina.

Westbound on Leslie and Quincy st. the Charger was traveling around 15 mph until it entered Quincy court and became disabled.

Officers made contact with Brandon Cunningham, a 40-year-old Hay’s resident and discovered his driver’s license was revoked.

He was taken into custody and the list of requested charges include:

Felony Flee and Elude, Reckless Driving, Felony Interference with Law Enforcement, Driving While Revoked as a Habitual Offender, and approximately 38 other traffic violations.