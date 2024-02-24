Early Morning Fire Damages Home

A fire early Saturday morning caused extensive damage to a home in Central Salina, but fortunately no injuries.

According to the Salina Fire Department, crews were called to a reported residential fire in the 600 Block of W. Prescott. Upon arrival first responders found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second story of the structure.

Crews made an aggressive interior attack and quickly stopped the fire spread. Primary search was completed on the structure with it being all clear.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

_ _ _

All photos via Salina Fire Department

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE