Early Childhood Task Force to Meet in Salina

The Kansas Early Childhood Transition Task Force will make a stop in Salina at it embarks on a statewide community engagement tour to discuss the challenges communities face in supporting children through their earliest years.

The task force, created by Governor Laura Kelly’s first executive order of her second term, is charged with reviewing Kansas’ early childhood care and education system and with developing a roadmap for creating a cabinet-level agency dedicated to supporting our youngest Kansans.

According to the Governor’s Office, the Task Force will visit nine cities across the state to discuss successes and challenges affecting the early childhood sectors in each community. These meetings are open to the public. Families, service and care providers, community leaders, and business representatives are encouraged to attend. Participants will engage in facilitated discussions designed to generate feedback on how the state is administering early childhood programs and how Kansans interact with the state’s governance system. Each meeting will be conducted with the assistance of The Hunt Institute, which has been providing support to the Task Force’s work.

The tour schedule is as follows, including graphics for media use:

Tuesday, June 27th

9AM : Chanute—Neosho County Community College (Student Union) 800 W Fourteenth Street, Chanute, KS 66720 Graphic

: Chanute—Neosho County Community College (Student Union) 2PM: Wichita—Child Start 1002 S. Oliver Street, Wichita, KS 67218 Graphic



Wednesday, June 28th

9AM : Garden City—Russell Child Development Center 2735 N. Jennie Barker Road, Garden City, KS 67846 Graphic

: Garden City—Russell Child Development Center 2PM: Hays—Rockwell Administrative Center 323 W 12th Street, Hays, KS 67601 Graphic

5PM: Salina—Donna L. Vanier Children’s Center 155 N Oakdale Avenue, Salina, KS 67401 Graphic



Thursday, June 29th

9AM : Manhattan—Manhattan-Ogden School District—College Hill Early Learning Center 2600 Kimball Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502 Graphic

: Manhattan—Manhattan-Ogden School District—College Hill Early Learning Center

1PM: Topeka—Bishop Professional Development Center 3601 SW 31st Street, Topeka, KS 66614 Graphic



Friday, June 30th