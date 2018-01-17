Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 31 ° | Lo: 17 °

Earl Bane Foundation Supports SHPTV’s Literacy Program

Callie Kolacny / Smoky Hills Public TVJanuary 17, 2018

The Earl Bane Foundation has awarded Smoky Hills Public Television with a grant for the station’s Literacy Leadership program. The $5,000 grant will provide books to children in Head Start in Saline County and support children’s programming.

“We greatly appreciate the generosity of the Earl Bane Foundation in support of our educational mission,” said Dawn Gabel, Smoky Hills Public Television General Manager.

Smoky Hills Public Television serves 71 counties in central and western Kansas and has been named the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Non-Metro Station of the Year.

The Earl Bane Foundation was established in 1994. Its giving supports primarily higher education, children, youth and social services for the educational, economic, scientific and religious benefit of Salina and Saline County.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Earl Bane Foundation Supports SHPTV...

The Earl Bane Foundation has awarded Smoky Hills Public Television with a grant for the station...

January 17, 2018 Comments

Students Arrested in School Drug Ca...

Top News

January 17, 2018

VIDEO: Bob Dole Honored With Congre...

Top News

January 17, 2018

Fake $100 for Gum

Kansas News

January 17, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Earl Bane Foundation Supp...
January 17, 2018Comments
Fake $100 for Gum
January 17, 2018Comments
Fire Destroys Garage and ...
January 17, 2018Comments
Woman Hit by Truck
January 17, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018