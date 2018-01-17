Earl Bane Foundation Supports SHPTV’s Literacy Program

The Earl Bane Foundation has awarded Smoky Hills Public Television with a grant for the station’s Literacy Leadership program. The $5,000 grant will provide books to children in Head Start in Saline County and support children’s programming.

“We greatly appreciate the generosity of the Earl Bane Foundation in support of our educational mission,” said Dawn Gabel, Smoky Hills Public Television General Manager.

Smoky Hills Public Television serves 71 counties in central and western Kansas and has been named the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Non-Metro Station of the Year.

The Earl Bane Foundation was established in 1994. Its giving supports primarily higher education, children, youth and social services for the educational, economic, scientific and religious benefit of Salina and Saline County.