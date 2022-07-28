Salina, KS

Earhart Statue Dedicated

MetrosourceJuly 28, 2022

A statue of Amelia Earhart is now on display at the U.S. Capitol. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and members of the Kansas Congressional Delegation were on hand yesterday for the statue’s dedication and unveiling ceremony in Statuary Hall.

Earhart, who was born in Atchison, was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean and was declared lost at sea after disappearing over the Pacific Ocean in 1937 in her twin engine Lockheed Electra aircraft.

 

Photo courtesy Grace McGuire link from Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation website

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Earhart Statue Dedicated

