Earhart Hall Opens at K-State Salina

The third on-campus residence hall facility has officially opened and is ready to house students for this upcoming academic year at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus.

The campus hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Aug. 15 for Earhart Hall, a new 104-bed residence hall, which will significantly add to K-State Salina’s on-campus housing options for students. The new facility was constructed to meet the demand for rising enrollment at the campus after five consecutive years of enrollment growth, and it will be at full capacity for the upcoming school year.

Earhart Hall, named after Kansas aviator Amelia Earhart, will feature modern amenities and safety features for its residents, including a full kitchen space, lounge and study room on each floor. This new facility will help K-State Salina foster shared experiences and promote inclusivity with Living Learning Community programs that connect students living in the residence hall to other students who have similar academic interests.

The first Living Learning Community will commence for the 2023-2024 school year with first-time freshman students in the professional pilot program living in Earhart Hall. The campus’s student life department hopes to be able to expand the Living Learning Community program to other degree options in the coming years.

“Earhart Hall significantly impacts the type of student life services that our campus offers,” said Kyle Chamberlin, associate dean of academic success and student affairs at K-State Salina. “To be able to implement some new programs, including our First-Year Residency Policy, will bolster the experiences each student receives while living on campus and helps us grow a culture that allows our students to lead in making our campus an inclusive place for all.”

Hutton Corporation designed and constructed Earhart Hall, which broke ground in April 2022.

To celebrate the grand opening of Earhart Hall, K-State Salina faculty and staff members brought canned food items for the campus’s student food pantry and received tours of the facility. The new residence hall joins both Harbin Hall and Schilling Hall as on-campus housing options at K-State Salina.

“As we commence into our new strategic plan, which aligns with K-State’s overall strategic plan of becoming a next-generation land-grant university, we made a refreshed commitment to our students,” said Alysia Starkey, K-State Salina CEO and dean. “Our mission of student retention is not just a statistic; it is a testament to the effectiveness of our educational environment. By offering a first-class living experience, our students will have a greater opportunity to make life-long relationships and be successful in the classroom.”