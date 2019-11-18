Ealy, Harper, and Herrera Earn KCAC Football Weekly Awards

WICHITA, Kan. – Aderias Ealy of Bethany College, Israel Harper of Southwestern College, and Juan Herrera of (3) Kansas Wesleyan University have earned this week’s KCAC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances on Nov. 16 by a vote of conference sports information directors.
Offensive Player of the Week
Aderias Ealy – Bethany College
6-1 | 165 lbs. | Fr. | WR | Jasper, Fla.
Opponent: Ottawa (Kan.)(2-8)
Score: 30-22 Result: W Site: H
|Pass Comp:
|0
|Pass Attempts:
|0
|Interceptions:
|0
|Pass Yards:
|0
|Pass TDss:
|0
|Rush Attempts:
|0
|Rush Yards:
|0
|Rush TDs:
|0
|Receptions:
|8
|Reception Yards:
|260
|Reception TDs:
|3
Ealy led the team with a tremendous effort on Saturday. Not only did he score three of Bethany’s four touchdowns. He also recorded 260 receiving yards on eight catches to lead the Bethany offense. Ealy’s 87-yard touchdown catch was a one-handed grab while he was double-teamed before taking off for another 60-yards and the touchdown.
Defensive Player of the Week
Israel Harper – Southwestern College
5-10 | 215 lbs. | Jr. | LB | Mesquite, Texas
Opponent: St. Mary (Kan.)(0-11)
Score: 28-10 Result: W Site: A
|Solo Tackles:
|2
|Assist Tackles:
|2
|Tackles for Loss:
|1.0
|Tackles for Loss Yards:
|2
|Sacks:
|0.0
|Interceptions:
|2
|Pass Break Ups:
|0
Harper came up big on defense for the Moundbuilders in what was a low-scoring game for most of the contest. He finished with four tackles and one for loss on the day, but more importantly two interceptions that helped stall Saint Mary scoring threats, one of which led to a Southwestern touchdown two plays later.
Special Teams Player of the Week
Juan Herrera – (3) Kansas Wesleyan University
6-0 | 175 lbs. | Jr. | P | Salinas, Calif.
Opponent: Bethel (Kan.) #25(8-3)
Score: 61-31 Result: W Site: H
|Punting Statistics
Punts – # of Punts: 1 Total Yards: 51 Long: 51
Punt Returns – # of Returns: 1 Total Yards: 51 Long: 51 # of TDs: 0
Kick Off Statistics
Kick Scoring Statistics
Herrera had a great day for the Coyotes on special teams. Had 10 kickoffs for a 56.3 per kick average, and had five touchbacks. He also had one punt for 51 yards and was 7-of-7 on PATs in the Coyotes’ 61-31 win over No. 25 ranked Bethel.
Previous Winners:
- Week One (Sept. 9): Connor Kaegi, Ottawa (Offensive) | Kwame Sexton, Sterling (Defensive) | Tanner Galliart, Bethel (Special Teams)
- Week Two (Sept. 16): Johnny Feauto, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Grant Torgerson, Southwestern (Defensive) | Trey Palmer, Bethel (Special Teams)
- Week Three (Sept. 23): Cedrick Phillips, Sterling (Offensive) | Jeremiah Pharms, Friends (Defensive) | Joe Chiavetta, Tabor (Special Teams)
- Week Four (Sept. 30): Chantz Scurry, Bethel (Offensive) | Nikolas Furlow, Avila (Defensive) | Christian Hopkins, Avila (Special Teams)
- Week Five (Oct. 7): Rodney Molette, Bethany (Offensive) | Nicholas McGrew, Sterling (Defensive) | Christian Hopkins, Avila (Special Teams)
- Week Six (Oct. 14): Johnny Feauto, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Eric Singleton, Avila (Defensive) | Preston Patten, Sterling (Special Teams)
- Week Seven (Oct. 21): Johnny Feauto, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Dominic Brown, Bethel (Defensive) | Juan Herrera, Kansas Wesleyan (Special Teams)
- Week Eight (Oct. 28): Camryn Harrison, Bethel (Offensive) | Joshua Seabolt, Bethel (Defensive) | Wyatt Townsend, Bethany (Special Teams)
- Week Nine (Nov. 4): Trenton Poe-Evans, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Colby Johnson, Ottawa (Defensive) | Nick Navarro, Friends (Special Teams)
- Week Ten (Nov. 11): Austin Denson, Bethany (Offensive) | Shaq Bradford, Kansas Wesleyan (Defensive) | Jeron Caraway, Bethany (Special Teams)