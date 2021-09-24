Eagles Soar Over the Vikings

On a crisp September night in western Kansas, the Colby Eagles took command on the gridiron, defeating the Smoky Valley Vikings 39-14.

After both squads being held scoreless after the first quarter, Kade Blanchat took a pass from Karson Pihl 40 yards to the endzone for the game’s first touchdown. Pihl then connected with Ethan Able for the two-point conversion to give the Vikings an 8-0 lead with 8:41 left in the second quarter.

Just minutes later, Tyler Voss cut loose for a 43-yard touchdown, proving to be very tough to tackle as he was only just getting started with his first score. Zane Betz ran in the two-point conversion to tie the ball game.

Proving to be too much for the Viking defense to handle, Voss finished a great first-half with a second touchdown on a one-yard run just before halftime, also converting the two-point conversion to give the Eagles a 16-8 lead.

Coming out in the second half, the Vikings had a great opportunity to tie the game; however, a Trystan Stambaugh fumble squandered what looked like a promising drive. After recovering the fumble, the Eagles dinked and dunked their way to the endzone on a 19-play, 71-yard drive capped off with a Zane Betz two-yard touchdown run. Voss punched in the two-point conversion, giving the Eagles a 24-8 lead going into the 4th quarter.

The fourth quarter looked promising for the Vikings as Haven Lysell-Stewart snagged a beautiful pass from Pihl and dived his way into the endzone. After an unsuccessful 2-point attempt, the Vikings found themselves down 14-24.

In response to Lysell-Stewart’s great play, Voss broke off a big-time run for a 57-yard scamper into the endzone. Voss wasn’t done as he also chipped in the tw0-point conversion. The score would prove to secure the momentum for the Eagles, and they never turned back.

The Eagles would go on to intercept two passes in the fourth quarter, the latter leading to a Hunter Vaughn to Zane Betz touchdown for seven yards. The following PAT would be knocked in by Carson Van Eaton, giving the Eagles their final score on the night, and ultimately being the final score of 39-14.

Karson Pihl led the Vikings in passing with 10 of 15 attempts for 129 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Kade Blanchat was the leading rusher with 11 carries for 73 yards, as well as four receptions, 71 yards, and one touchdown. Haven Lysell-Stewart would end the night with three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Smoky Valley will be back at home next Friday for their homecoming activities against Goodland.