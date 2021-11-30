EAGLES DEFEAT SWEDES

Bartlesville, Okla. – The Bethany College Swedes Men’s Basketball team traveled to ranked #14 Oklahoma Wesleyan University in a conference match up.

In the first half the Swedes scored twenty points compared to forty-seven points scored by the Eagles. Zach Fields and Dalton Smyres each scored four points each. Zach Fields made a field goal, made both free throw attempts and had a defensive rebound. Dalton Smyres also made a field goal, had a defensive rebound, made a free throw, and also made a three point shot.

The Swedes had a better second half, scoring thirty eight points. Donovan Newton took advantage of every second of playing time he had today, scoring eleven points in just eight minutes. Donovan Newton made all three of his free throws, had an assist, an offensive and defensive rebound, made three field goals, as well as making two three point shots. LeNorris Mincey also produced offensively for the Swedes making six points in the second half. LeNorris Mincey made all three attempted field goals, had an offensive rebound, a defensive rebound, along with an assist. Despite coming out stronger in the second half, the Eagles managed to score fifty-eight points in the second half. Leaving the game with a final score of 55-105.

The Swedes out shot the Eagles on the free throw line making 9 out of 13 free throws, leading to a free throw percentage of 69.2. The Swedes had a field goal percentage of 33.9 and forced the Eagles to have 14 turnovers.

Up Next…

The Bethany College Men’s Basketball team will have a chance to answer back this Thursday in a home game against RV Ottawa University. Tip off will be in Hahn Gymnasium at 8 PM.