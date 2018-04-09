E-Waste Recycling Event Planned

The City of Salina will be hosting its 10th annual E-Waste Recycling Event in May.

E-waste refers to old electronic equipment that is ready to be discarded , but this event offers the opportunity to recycle even more! Once again we will be accepting almost anything that has a cord or uses a battery.

Our partner for this event is Midwest Recycling Center, of Imperial MO. MRC is an R2 certified recycler which means they must maintain the highest standards of safety, security and responsibility for both themselves and their downstream processors. These items will not end up in a landfill.

Last year’s event brought in nearly 400 vehicles and 36 tons of waste.

The E-Waste recycling event in Salina will be on Saturday, May 5th, at the East Crawford Recreation Area.