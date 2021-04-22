Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 41 °

E-Waste Recycling Event Planned

Todd PittengerApril 22, 2021

If you have any obsolete electronic or computer equipment taking up space you’ve been wanting to get rid of, there will be a place to take it. Salina’s annual electronic waste (e-waste) recycling event, hosted by the City of Salina and TechRemove, will take place at the Berkley Family Recreation Area – Runway, on Markley Road, Saturday, May 1st from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

According to the city, e-waste is consumer electronic equipment that is obsolete and needs to be discarded. Things like computers, televisions, cameras, gaming systems, keyboards and microwaves are examples of e-waste.

Recycling electronic equipment not only preserves resources like aluminum, copper, gold, silver and ferrous metals; It potentially diverts toxic materials like mercury, lead, cadmium and flame retardants from the landfill. When electronic equipment is recycled, landfill space is also saved.

There are no limitations regarding who may participate or the number of items that may be recycled at this event. Nearly any device with a cord or battery will be accepted. However, smoke detectors, light bulbs, fluorescent tubes, tapes, CDs, DVDs, alkaline batteries, PCB ballasts, software, toner cartridges, thermometers, thermostats and hazardous materials will not be accepted.

There will be a fee collected for the following items: CRT monitors, $5 each; Freon containing devices, $10 each; LED, LCD or Plasma TVs, $19 each; CRT televisions, $30 each; Projection televisions, $45 each. Fees must be paid by cash, credit card or debit card at the time of drop-off.

Participants should enter the event from Markley Road at the water tower and then proceed to the drop-off location by following the traffic cones and signs. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles while staff members collect the e-waste. Once drop-off is complete, participants should exit onto Markley Road at Dean Evans Stadium.

To see a detailed list of items that will be accepted at the event visit www.salina-ks.gov/HHW.

For further information, contact the City of Salina’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility at (785) 826-6638 or [email protected] To visit the TechRemove website, go to www.techremove.com.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

E-Waste Recycling Event Planned

If you have any obsolete electronic or computer equipment taking up space you've been wanting to get...

April 22, 2021 Comments

Bennington State Bank Expanding to ...

Top News

April 22, 2021

HS Sports Digest – 4/21

Sports News

April 22, 2021

New Artist In Residence at Red Barn...

Kansas News

April 22, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New Artist In Residence a...
April 22, 2021Comments
Counties Turning Down Vac...
April 22, 2021Comments
Motorcycle Stolen From Kr...
April 22, 2021Comments
Teen Faces Arson Charges
April 22, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices