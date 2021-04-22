E-Waste Recycling Event Planned

If you have any obsolete electronic or computer equipment taking up space you’ve been wanting to get rid of, there will be a place to take it. Salina’s annual electronic waste (e-waste) recycling event, hosted by the City of Salina and TechRemove, will take place at the Berkley Family Recreation Area – Runway, on Markley Road, Saturday, May 1st from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

According to the city, e-waste is consumer electronic equipment that is obsolete and needs to be discarded. Things like computers, televisions, cameras, gaming systems, keyboards and microwaves are examples of e-waste.

Recycling electronic equipment not only preserves resources like aluminum, copper, gold, silver and ferrous metals; It potentially diverts toxic materials like mercury, lead, cadmium and flame retardants from the landfill. When electronic equipment is recycled, landfill space is also saved.

There are no limitations regarding who may participate or the number of items that may be recycled at this event. Nearly any device with a cord or battery will be accepted. However, smoke detectors, light bulbs, fluorescent tubes, tapes, CDs, DVDs, alkaline batteries, PCB ballasts, software, toner cartridges, thermometers, thermostats and hazardous materials will not be accepted.

There will be a fee collected for the following items: CRT monitors, $5 each; Freon containing devices, $10 each; LED, LCD or Plasma TVs, $19 each; CRT televisions, $30 each; Projection televisions, $45 each. Fees must be paid by cash, credit card or debit card at the time of drop-off.

Participants should enter the event from Markley Road at the water tower and then proceed to the drop-off location by following the traffic cones and signs. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles while staff members collect the e-waste. Once drop-off is complete, participants should exit onto Markley Road at Dean Evans Stadium.

To see a detailed list of items that will be accepted at the event visit www.salina-ks.gov/HHW.

For further information, contact the City of Salina’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility at (785) 826-6638 or [email protected] To visit the TechRemove website, go to www.techremove.com.