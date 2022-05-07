E-Waste Disposal Event Planned

If you have any obsolete electronic or computer equipment taking up space you’ve been wanting to get rid of, there will be a place for you to safely dispose of it.

According to the city, Salina’s annual electronic waste (e-waste) recycling event, hosted by the City of Salina and American Recycling will take place at the Berkley Family Recreation Area – Runway, on Markley Road, Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

E-waste is consumer electronic equipment that is obsolete and needs to be discarded. Computers, televisions, cameras, gaming systems, keyboards and microwaves are examples of E-waste.

Recycling electronic equipment not only preserves resources like aluminum, copper, gold, silver and ferrous metals; it potentially diverts toxic materials like mercury, lead, cadmium and flame retardants from the landfill. When electronic equipment is recycled, landfill space is also saved.

There are no limitations regarding who may participate or the number of items that may be recycled at this event. Nearly any device with a cord or battery will be accepted. However, alkaline batteries, smoke detectors, tapes, light bulbs/tubes, CDs, DVDs, PCB ballasts, software, toner cartridges, thermometers and hazardous materials will not be accepted.

Participants should enter the event from Markley Road at the water tower and then proceed to the drop-off location by following the traffic cones and signs. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles while staff members collect the e-waste. Once drop-off is complete, participants should exit onto Markley Road at Dean Evans Stadium.There will be a fee collected for the following items: Large Appliances (stoves, furnaces, copiers etc.) – $25, TVs (any type) – $25, CRT Monitors – $10, Microwaves – $10. Fees must be paid by cash, credit card or check at the time of drop-off.

To see a detailed list of items that will be accepted at the event visit www.salina-ks.gov/HHW, or visit the event page on Facebook, https://fb.me/e/2Y6zbfg78.