E-Waste Disposal Event Planned

If you have any obsolete electronic or computer equipment taking up space you’ve been wanting to get rid of, there will be a place for you to safely dispose of it.

According to the City of Salina, the 15th annual Electronic Waste (E-waste) Recycling Event will be hosted by the City and TechRemove, LLC. The event will be held at the Berkley Family Recreational Area, 841 Markley Rd. on Saturday May 6th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

E-waste is consumer electronic equipment that is obsolete and needs to be discarded properly. Computers, televisions, cameras, gaming systems, phones and microwaves are examples of E-waste. Recycling electronic equipment not only preserves resources like aluminum, copper, gold, silver and ferrous metals; it also diverts toxic materials like mercury, lead, cadmium and flame retardants from the landfill. When electronic equipment is recycled, landfill space is also saved.

The event is open to Saline County residents, businesses and organizations. Nearly any device with a cord or that uses a battery will be accepted. However, there are some exceptions. To see a detailed list of items that will and will not be accepted at the event visit:

www.salina-ks.gov/ewaste.

Most items will be recycled for free, however there will be a fee collected for the following items:

Appliances containing Freon………………………………$10.00

CRT Monitors…………………………………………….…….$5.00

TVs LCD, LED & Plasma……………………………….$20.00 CRT………………………………………………….$30.00 Projection……………………………………………$45.00



Fees can be paid via cash, check, credit/debit card or Venmo.

Participants should enter the event from Markley Road at the water tower and then proceed to the drop-off location by following the traffic cones and signs. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles while staff members collect the e-waste. Once drop-off is complete, participants should exit onto Markley Road at Dean Evans Stadium.

For more information, contact the City of Salina’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility at (785) 826-6638 or [email protected]