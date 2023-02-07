E-Bike Stolen

Salina Police are looking for a stolen electric bike.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 26-inch Nakto brand Santa Monica E-bike was stolen sometime last Friday from a home in the 300 block of S. 8th Street.

The victim has been leasing the bike from Aaron’s Rent to Own, 2545 Market and told officers he locked the electric bike up with two chains and padlock Friday afternoon. When he stepped back outside, the chains had been cut and the bike was gone.

The E-bike is valued at $1,100.