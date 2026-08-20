E-Bike Rider Hit by Semi

A man riding an electric bike was killed when he was struck from behind by a semi on a bridge.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Mack Semi and an e-bike were both headed east in the outside lane while crossing the Verdigris River Bridge on US 166 Highway. The semi struck the rear of the bicycle.

The bicycle rider, identified as 59-year-old Kevin Hooper from Coffeyville, was killed.

The crash happened at around 6:00 Wednesday morning on the Verdigris River Bridge along US 166 Highway in Montgomery County.