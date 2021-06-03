Dyson fills need for speed, KC streak at 4

KANSAS CITY — What, exactly, does speed do?
Let Jarrod Dyson show you.
In the seventh inning of the Royals’ 6-5 win over the Twins on Thursday night at Kauffman Stadium, Dyson single-handedly scored the go-ahead run with his vintage speed on the bases.
Carlos Santana drew a leadoff walk against Minnesota reliever Hansel Robles, and manager Mike Matheny sent Dyson out to pinch-run with the game tied. With Salvador Perez at the plate, Dyson broke for second base for his fourth steal of the season. Perez popped out to first base, but Andrew Benintendi drove a ball to deep center field. Dyson tagged up, but as soon as he saw Twins center fielder Gilberto Celestino drop the ball, Dyson broke for third.
Benintendi rounded first base and looked like he might take second, so Celestino fired the ball toward first base. That’s when Dyson broke for home. He didn’t even have to slide; by the time first baseman Miguel Sanó realized Dyson was on his way home and fielded the ball, it was too late.
The Royals were relentless on offense to win their fourth consecutive game.
Starter Kris Bubic gave up four runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings, but Kansas City had an answer for everything. Perez homered twice — that’s back-to-back two-homer games for him — to tie the game and take the lead in the first and fifth, respectively. Hunter Dozier launched his seventh home run of the season, followed by a Whit Merrifield sacrifice fly to give the Royals a two-run lead in the fourth.
And after reliever Jakob Junis gave up the game-tying homer to Josh Donaldson (his second homer of the night) in the seventh, Dyson came through on the basepaths.