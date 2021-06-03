Dyson fills need for speed, KC streak at 4

Starter Kris Bubic gave up four runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings, but Kansas City had an answer for everything. Perez homered twice — that’s back-to-back two-homer games for him — to tie the game and take the lead in the first and fifth, respectively. Hunter Dozier launched his seventh home run of the season, followed by a Whit Merrifield sacrifice fly to give the Royals a two-run lead in the fourth.