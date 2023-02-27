Salina, KS

“Dynamic Dozen” Comes to Library Gallery

Todd PittengerFebruary 27, 2023

The Salina High School Central Visual Arts Department presents the work of the Dynamic Dozen senior art students at Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 located in the South Lobby. The students’ artwork will be on display from March 1-31 and a reception will be held on March 3 from 4:00-5:30 p.m.

According to the library, Mr. Larry Cullins is the instructor of the Dynamic Dozen which includes Angelina Asebedo, Mykl Groetzinger, Emmy Haller, Camila Lopez, Chelsea Rossi Lewin, Brooke McWhorter, Isabell Riedel, Faith Rost, Sophia Nate Springer, Beatrice Wellbrock-Talley, Alisha Will, and Shayla Williams. Students are showing work in mediums ranging from ink, graphite, pastels, acrylic, mixed media and more.

The public is welcome to view the exhibit during library hours — 9 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and Noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

 

 

 

