Dwight Yoakam Coming to Salina

Todd PittengerMay 4, 2022

A country music legend is coming to Salina. Dwight Yoakam is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

According to the venue, Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10.

In addition to his musical career, Yoakam is a formidable film and television actor who has appeared in over 40 feature films, including Sling Blade and Panic Room. Most recently he was on the big screen in Clint Eastwood’s latest film, Cry Macho. He recurred in David E. Kelley’s Amazon series Goliath and appeared in director Steven Soderbergh’s film Logan Lucky with Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig.

Dwight Yoakam is coming to the Stiefel Theatre on Thursday, September 15th.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

