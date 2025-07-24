DVACK Launches Critical Housing Relocation and Stabilization Services for Domestic Violence Survivors

A new program will addresses the urgent gap in community support services, providing safe housing assistance for vulnerable individuals and families

DVACK is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive housing relocation and stabilization program designed to serve individuals and families fleeing domestic violence situations. This groundbreaking initiative will provide essential housing assistance and short to medium-term rental support, filling a critical gap in community services.

The new program addresses a pressing need in the community, as no other local agency or funding source currently exists to assist domestic violence survivors with securing safe, permanent housing. Without this vital support, homeless victims of domestic violence face continued vulnerability and risk of harm while struggling to establish stability and safety for themselves and their families.

“This program represents a lifeline for survivors who are often caught in an impossible situation – choosing between staying in an unsafe environment or facing homelessness,” said Andrea Quill, DVACK CEO. “By providing comprehensive housing assistance, we’re not just offering shelter; we’re offering hope and the foundation for survivors to rebuild their lives safely.”

Program Services Include:

Housing Relocation Services:

· Assistance with finding safe, appropriate housing

· Support with moving logistics and coordination

· Connection to landlords and property managers

· Housing search advocacy and guidance

Housing Stabilization Support:

· Short to medium-term rental assistance

· Security deposit and utility connection assistance

· Ongoing case management and support services

· Connection to additional community resources

The program recognizes that stable housing is fundamental to breaking the cycle of domestic violence. By removing the barrier of housing insecurity, survivors can focus on healing, legal proceedings, employment, and other critical aspects of rebuilding their lives in safety.

“Housing instability often forces survivors to return to dangerous situations,” explained Quill. “This program ensures that leaving an abusive relationship doesn’t mean choosing homelessness. We’re providing the support necessary for survivors to establish genuine independence and safety.”

DVACK’s housing program will serve individuals and families throughout North Central Kansas, working closely with community partners to ensure comprehensive support for survivors.

The organization is currently accepting referrals from community partners and encourages survivors in need of housing assistance to reach out directly. All services are provided confidentially and at no cost to participants.

About DVACK

DVACK is committed to supporting survivors of domestic violence through comprehensive services designed to promote safety, healing, and independence. Through advocacy, support services, and community partnerships, DVACK works to address the complex needs of domestic violence survivors and their families.

For more information about DVACK’s housing relocation and stabilization services, or to make a referral, please contact:

Aries Duran Program Director Phone: (785) 827-5862 Email: [email protected] Website: www.dvack.org

24-Hour Crisis Hotline: 1-800-874-1499

All services are confidential and available regardless of immigration status, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religion, or ability.