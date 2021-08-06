DVACK Issues Scam Alert

A Salina non-profit organization that helps victims of domestic violence is issuing a scam alert.

According to the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas, they are not currently hiring for any administrative assistant/receptionist/customer service positions.

The organization says although they appreciate many people voicing interest in working for DVACK in this capacity, this posting is a scam. Please do not apply nor provide any personal information.

DVACK will never ask for your Social Security number or bank information for any potential interviews.