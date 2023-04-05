Duxler is New Chamber President & CEO

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer can take the “interim” off her title. Renee Duxler as the chamber’s new permanent president and chief executive officer.

According to the organization, Duxler, who had served as the chamber’s director of economic and workforce development before taking on her interim role, will succeed president and CEO Eric Brown, who announced his resignation earlier this year after serving 11 years with the chamber.

Duxler will be the first woman hired into the position in the organization’s history.

In a statement, board members said they believe Duxler’s extensive experience leading teams, marketing campaigns, and fundraising efforts will help elevate the chamber’s relevancy and value in the Salina region.

“The search committee was impressed with the quality of relationships and support Ms. Duxler has built in the Salina business community since she arrived in Salina two years ago,” said Dr. Alysia Starkey, chair of the Salina Chamber of Commerce board of directors. “Renee’s direct impact on the workforce development efforts in this short time, particularly at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, speaks for itself. She is still new to this community and brings a fresh perspective and creativity to the role that lends itself well to the needs expressed by the chamber’s members. After a nationwide search, it was clear that we had our next president right here in Salina.”

Duxler received her undergraduate degree from Kansas State University and earned a master of social work degree from Newman University. She was executive director of the Douglas Design District in Wichita prior to moving to Salina and joining the Chamber. While in Wichita, Duxler also served on the Wichita/Sedgwick County Metropolitan Planning Commission and owned a designer resale clothing store for several years. Duxler most recently has received an Inclusive Economic Growth Fellowship in 2021 from the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives and is currently participating in a Business Leads Fellowship from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

“The Chamber has really taken the lead in community marketing and workforce efforts for Salina and the region over the last few years, and I’m honored to continue to lead these initiatives and conversations,” Duxler said, “Salina has the quality-of-life and robust arts and cultural scene to rival much larger metropolitan areas. As we look to retain and recruit talent in ways that we never have before, our priorities include housing, childcare, small business growth, entrepreneurial infrastructure, and overall community health.”