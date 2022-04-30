Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 53 °

Durable Outdoor License Cards Becoming Available

Todd PittengerApril 30, 2022

A new licensing system will improve the customer experience for all outdoor recreationalists in the Sunflower State. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, “Go Outdoors Kansas” will launch within a couple of weeks.

According to the agency, as part of the enhanced system, outdoor-goers will have the ability to purchase a durable license card upgrade that can withstand harsh outdoor conditions. These collectible cards resemble the style of a credit card and will be optional for every customer to purchase for an additional $6.

Each card will include the customer’s information and current licenses at the time of purchase. The hard cards may be purchased anywhere hunting and fishing licenses are sold and will be mailed within one week of purchase.

Two design options will be available for purchase, both featuring artwork created by local illustrator and graphic designer, Dustin Teasley of Pratt, KS. Purchasers can select between a crappie and a pheasant, or purchase both designs. Purchasers must simply have a current fishing or hunting license on file.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Durable Outdoor License Cards Becom...

A new licensing system will improve the customer experience for all outdoor recreationalists in the ...

April 30, 2022 Comments

Free Bike Share Program Rides

Top News

April 30, 2022

COVID Restrictions Removed From Con...

Kansas News

April 30, 2022

Cruisin’ to Feed the Hungry

Top News

April 30, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Durable Outdoor License C...
April 30, 2022Comments
COVID Restrictions Remove...
April 30, 2022Comments
Two Vehicles Hit Deer, Te...
April 29, 2022Comments
Tips Sought in Storage Fa...
April 29, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra