Duo Steals Cash From Store

A couple were arrested after allegedly stealing money from a Salina convenience store and then fleeing.

Police say at 7:19 Thursday night officers responded to the Snak Attak convenience store on W. Magnolia.

A clerk was working alone and was at the back of the store. He heard the door open, and saw a female wearing a blue medical mask come in. It appeared the woman bent down below the front counter near the cash register. As the clerk approached her she ran off, accompanied by a male who was standing by the door, also wearing a blue medical mask. They took five hundred dollars in cash with them.

The clerk was able to get the license plate number as the duo drove off.

A short time later police located the suspect vehicle in the area of 9th and Claflin and conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop the female exited the vehicle and fled on foot. She was caught a short time later. She was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile.

The male stayed in the vehicle. He is identified as 18-year-old Peyton Jensen.

The female was referred to juvenile custody. Jensen was booked into jail.

Each could face charges which included aggravated burglary and theft.

The stolen money was recovered.