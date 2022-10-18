Duo in Salina Residency

An unique duo are in Salina this week to perform and teach. Acoustic Eidolon, otherwise known as Joe Scott and Hannah Alkire, is in residency on October 20 and 21 in Salina area schools through the Arts Infusion Program of Salina Arts & Humanities.

According to the organization, the residency includes a community performance, which is free and open to the

public, at Marymount Properties Chapel, 2035 E. Iron Ave. on Thursday, October 20, starting at 7:00 p.m. Registration is required and available online or by calling 785-309-5770. Parking will be available at Marymount Properties and the lower parking lot of the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy.

The group’s original sound is created by mixing their diverse musical backgrounds and unusual instrumentation, including the one-of-a-kind double-neck guitjo, an instrument of Joe’s design. Classically trained cellist Hannah Alkire is recognized internationally for her stunning tone and impeccable, emotional playing, and for taking the cello to “places it’s never been before.” This performance features curriculum connections for the classroom such as music, social/emotional, and bilingual education.

Joe Scott on double-neck guitjo and Hannah Alkire on cello are from Berthoud, Colorado, and have graced stages throughout the U.S., Europe, Australia and Canada, including a long history with the Salina community through the Arts Infusion Program and with the Smoky Hill River Festival.