Dune Buggy Stolen From East Salina Residence

Jeremy BohnSeptember 25, 2020

A dune buggy and the trailer  it was parked on are both stolen from outside of a Salina residence.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hauns tells KSAL News that theft occurred on Thursday between 3 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. from a home in the 1100 block of Gypsum St.

The 69-year-old male victim says that the dune buggy and trailer were both outside of his residence when he went to sleep. However, when he woke up, both were missing.

The dune buggy is red in color and steal framed. It was parked on a black 10-foot-by-5-foot pull trailer. The combined valued is $2,500.

Law enforcement is asking the public if they observed a trailer and red dune buggy that matches the above description to contact the Salina Police Department.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

Following a week off, the Kansas Jayhawks return to the gridiron. KU will look to shake off a sea...

September 25, 2020 Comments

Thieves Who Stole From Rural Proper...

Top News

September 25, 2020

Dune Buggy Stolen From East Salina ...

Top News

September 25, 2020

KSHSAA Releases 2020-21 General Cla...

Sports News

September 25, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

4 Warnings, 9 Watches For...
September 25, 2020Comments
Area Businesses Get Energ...
September 25, 2020Comments
KWU Creates Valedictorian...
September 25, 2020Comments
Car Crashes In to Home; D...
September 24, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH