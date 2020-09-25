Dune Buggy Stolen From East Salina Residence

A dune buggy and the trailer it was parked on are both stolen from outside of a Salina residence.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hauns tells KSAL News that theft occurred on Thursday between 3 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. from a home in the 1100 block of Gypsum St.

The 69-year-old male victim says that the dune buggy and trailer were both outside of his residence when he went to sleep. However, when he woke up, both were missing.

The dune buggy is red in color and steal framed. It was parked on a black 10-foot-by-5-foot pull trailer. The combined valued is $2,500.

Law enforcement is asking the public if they observed a trailer and red dune buggy that matches the above description to contact the Salina Police Department.