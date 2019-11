Salina Police will be out in force over the Thanksgiving holiday week looking for impaired drivers and those who are not buckled up.

Officer Brent Rupert tells KSAL News that extra officers will be working around the city from Monday, November 25 through Sunday, December 1.

Police are focusing on DUI enforcement with officers patrolling around Salina for drivers who appear to be impaired.

Funding from the Special Traffic Enforcement Program is provided by the Kansas Department of Transportation.