DUI Leads to Off-Road Wreck

A Salina woman has been arrested after crashing her vehicle into the backyard of a residence Saturday night.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just after 11 p.m., officers were sent to 2058 Highland for reports of a vehicle that had crashed through a fence and into the backyard. Officers located an unoccupied 2004 Chevy Trailblazer in the backyard.

Officers ran the tag and found the registered owner to be Tatiana Cabrera, a 31 -year-old female from Salina. The vehicle had been southbound on 9th Street when it left the roadway and crashed.

An officer located Cabrera walking in the 1700 block of S. Ninth St. She appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, and officers located an open container of alcohol in the vehicle at the scene. Cabrera was in possession of the keys to the vehicle.

Cabrera was arrested and charged with DUI, driving on laned roadways, duty to report and accident, and no proof of insurance.