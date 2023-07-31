DUI Investigation

Salina Police are investigating a single car crash as a possible DUI case.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that early Saturday morning around 12:24am officers were sent to the 900 block of Faith Drive after a driver missed a curve and hit a tree.

Police report 21-year-old Wyatt Cell of Salina was transported to the hospital by EMS to be treated for a possible broken leg.

Sergeant Tonniges says it’s a possible DUI case because investigators found evidence of alcohol use.

No charges have been filed at this time.