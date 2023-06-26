DUI, Injury Accident

A Salina man was injured after being knocked off his motorcycle by an alleged drunk driver on Sunday afternoon.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 37-year-old Bethany Garcia was taken into custody after she failed to stop and rear ended a man on a motorcycle at the intersection of Crawford and Broadway around 4:15pm Sunday.

Police say the 21-year-old rider was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while Garcia became combative with officers and was placed into a body wrap and booked into jail.

She’s now facing multiple charges which could include battery of a law enforcement officer, DUI, driving while suspended and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.