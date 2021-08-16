Salina, KS

DUI Crash and Cat Rescue

KSAL StaffAugust 16, 2021

An 18-year-old driver leaves his cat and pickup behind after crashing into a 35-foot ravine.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that Camden Spano-Lund of Assaria was transported to the hospital following an injury accident Saturday morning about 5:30am near the intersection of Ohio and Mentor Road.

Deputies say Spano-Lund was driving a 2000 Chevy pickup and missed a curve on Mentor Road and rolled down a deep ditch into 4-feet of water. He walked to a nearby house for help, while Salina Fire Rescue arrived to save the black and white cat.

Spano-Lund was treated at Salina Regional Health Center for nonlife threatening injuries and then booked into jail for DUI, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and underage liquor consumption.

