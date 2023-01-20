DUI, Child Endangerment Charges

Citizen’s calls prompted police to find and arrest an impaired driver who was allegedly passed out behind the wheel with her 2-year-old child in the car.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 22-year-old Emma Allen was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon around 12:30pm after her erratic driving concerned several witnesses in the 2000 block of S. 9th Street.

Police say she hit a curb on her way into the lot at Ulta Beauty Store on South 9th and passed out in her SUV. Allen was unable to coherently communicate with officers and was transported to the police station to be tested.

She’s now facing numerous charges that could child endangerment, driving impaired, driving without a license, and possession of a stimulant. During her processing officers found a small bag of personal use meth in her possession and drug paraphernalia.

The little boy was not harmed and placed in the care of a family member.