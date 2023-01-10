A single car crash leads to DUI charges for a Salina man.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers were sent to the area of Kenwood Park Drive and YMCA Drive on Monday morning around 9am to investigate an accident after the driver left the scene.

Police say a short time later, 34-year-old Jimmy Wells and a female passenger were found walking in the area.

Three occupants in the 2010 Ford Fusion that remained at the scene told officers that Wells was driving too fast, lost control as he tried to turn onto YMCA Drive and hit the curb before smashing a ‘No Parking’ sign.

Police report that Wells has prior DUI incidents and he’s now facing multiple charges including new felony DUI charges.