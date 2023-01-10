Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 39 °

DUI Charges

KSAL StaffJanuary 10, 2023

A single car crash leads to DUI charges for a Salina man.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers were sent to the area of Kenwood Park Drive and YMCA Drive on Monday morning around 9am to investigate an accident after the driver left the scene.

Police say a short time later, 34-year-old Jimmy Wells and a female passenger were found walking in the area.

Three occupants in the 2010 Ford Fusion that remained at the scene told officers that Wells was driving too fast, lost control as he tried to turn onto YMCA Drive and hit the curb before smashing a ‘No Parking’ sign.

Police report that Wells has prior DUI incidents and he’s now facing multiple charges including new felony DUI charges.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

DUI Charges

A single car crash leads to DUI charges for a Salina man. According to Police Captain Paul Forres...

January 10, 2023 Comments

Governor Sworn In For Second Term

Kansas News

January 10, 2023

Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

Top News

January 10, 2023

11/13 K-State Returns Home to Face ...

Sports News

January 9, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

DUI Charges
January 10, 2023Comments
Governor Sworn In For Sec...
January 10, 2023Comments
Salina Police Log 1-9-23
January 9, 2023Comments
Woman Allegedly Kicked De...
January 9, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra