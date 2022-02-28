Salina, KS

DUI Arrest

KSAL StaffFebruary 28, 2022

A driver involved in a rear-end accident was later arrested on DUI charges.

James Brown, a 38-year-old Salina man, is facing charges of driving under the influence, interference with law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident among others.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Saturday around 6:25 p.m., Brown, driving his 1993 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck, allegedly rear-ended a 2014 Nissan Frontier as both vehicles were headed south on Broadway.

Forrester said that Brown bribed the man driving the Nissan with money to not call the police. When the victim refused and started calling, Brown left the scene.

While on the way to the incident, an officer spotted Brown on Duvall Ave., and a traffic stop was initiated in the 400 block of Broadway. Brown was found to be under the influence and was arrested.

No injuries were reported from the accident.

 

