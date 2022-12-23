Salina, KS

DUI Arrest on Cherokee Ave.

KSAL StaffDecember 23, 2022

A one car crash leads to a DUI arrest early Friday morning.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 46-year-old Robyn Griffith of Salina was taken into custody following an accident in the 1000 block of Cherokee Avenue.

Police say about 2:30am Griffith was driving southbound in a 2012 Chevy Traverse and for an unknown reason went through the end of the road, striking the barricade at the dead end. As officers arrived she was still trying to restart the damaged vehicle. Griffith is now facing charges of driving under the influence.

She was not injured.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

DUI Arrest on Cherokee Ave.

A one car crash leads to a DUI arrest early Friday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester ...

December 23, 2022 Comments

